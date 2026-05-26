Harsh Goenka questions Breach Candy's colonial rules amid gymkhana eviction
Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to X (formerly Twitter) to question Mumbai's Breach Candy Club for sticking to colonial-era rules (like needing a European head and denying Indian membership) even decades after independence.
His comments come just as Delhi Gymkhana Club is being evicted from its massive property for national security reasons, sparking fresh debate about how these elite clubs operate.
Online debate criticizes club elitism
Goenka's post set off lively discussions online, with many criticizing the clubs' long waiting lists, high fees, and strict rules as outdated and elitist.
Some users argued that places should be more inclusive and reflect today's values.
The government's move against Delhi Gymkhana has also raised questions about the future of such exclusive institutions in India.