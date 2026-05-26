Harsh Goenka questions Breach Candy's colonial rules amid gymkhana eviction India May 26, 2026

Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to X (formerly Twitter) to question Mumbai's Breach Candy Club for sticking to colonial-era rules (like needing a European head and denying Indian membership) even decades after independence.

His comments come just as Delhi Gymkhana Club is being evicted from its massive property for national security reasons, sparking fresh debate about how these elite clubs operate.