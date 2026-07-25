Harsh Goenka sparks debate on wearing shorts in Indian offices
Industrialist Harsh Goenka got people talking after he shared a lighthearted LinkedIn post about Japan letting men wear shorts to work during heatwaves.
He joked, "Japan has gone from 'tie optional' to 'thigh optional.' " and also mentioned how women feel awkward about sunehara, or the discomfort of seeing visible leg hair.
The post quickly sparked a conversation about whether Indian offices should rethink their own dress codes for the summer.
Harsh Goenka suggests lungis or dhoti
Goenka playfully suggested lungis or dhoti as India's answer to shorts at work.
The internet responded with everything from jokes about adding hair removal cream to office kits to serious ideas about making workplace outfits more breathable in India's scorching heat.
Some even nudged Goenka to champion these changes himself, showing that comfort at work is definitely on people's minds.