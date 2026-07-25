Harsh Goenka sparks debate on wearing shorts in Indian offices

Industrialist Harsh Goenka got people talking after he shared a lighthearted LinkedIn post about Japan letting men wear shorts to work during heatwaves.

He joked, "Japan has gone from 'tie optional' to 'thigh optional.' " and also mentioned how women feel awkward about sunehara, or the discomfort of seeing visible leg hair.

The post quickly sparked a conversation about whether Indian offices should rethink their own dress codes for the summer.