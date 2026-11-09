Harsh Goenka urges civic sense after viral Vietnam airport video
A video of Indian tourists eating home-cooked food while sitting on the floor at a Vietnam airport has gone viral, sparking a big conversation about travel etiquette.
Business leader Harsh Goenka chimed in, reminding travelers that actions like this can impact how India is seen abroad and urging everyone to show some civic sense.
Harsh Goenka post sparks etiquette debate
Goenka's post quickly picked up steam online, with over 435,000 views and nearly 6,000 likes.
Some people called for strict action against such behavior, while others pointed out that bringing homemade food is a longstanding tradition, as long as it doesn't create a mess or bother others.
The incident has reignited talks about finding the right balance between respecting local customs and holding onto cultural habits when traveling.