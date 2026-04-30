Harsh Kumar Singh, BJP leader's nephew, shot after Siwan accident
A small road accident in Bihar's Siwan district on Wednesday evening suddenly escalated, ending with the tragic shooting of Harsh Kumar Singh, nephew of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Kumar Singh.
His father, Chandan Singh, was also seriously injured.
The shocking incident happened near the Laxmipur Andar Dhala overbridge and has left the local community shaken.
Video shows shooting, Chotu Kumar arrested
The shooting was caught on camera and quickly spread online, sparking public concern.
Police responded swiftly: one suspect, Chotu Kumar, was arrested after a police encounter and is now receiving treatment.
Investigations are ongoing to find others involved, while Harsh's body has been sent for autopsy.
The incident has raised fresh worries about safety and how quickly minor disputes can spiral out of control.