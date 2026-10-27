Harsh Vardhan Shringla warns Russian oil halt risks energy crisis
India
India's former foreign secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla has cautioned that suddenly stopping Russian oil imports could trigger an energy crisis and push up prices at home.
He said Russian crude was critical for India's energy security, reminding everyone how tricky it is to balance global politics with the country's fuel needs.
India boosts Middle East oil imports
India has started buying more oil from the Middle East lately (its share jumped from 32% to 54% in just a month), while Russian imports dropped by 14%.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there's no direct US pressure to cut Russian oil, but decisions come down to price and discounts.
For now, India is keeping its options open as it navigates these global shifts.