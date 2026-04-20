Harvard study: India's land warmed 0.88°C since 1980s, pollution cooling

Paper warns 200 million Indians vulnerable

Northern India is warming less (and sometimes even cooling in winter) because of heavy pollution and irrigation, but this "cooling" isn't helping in the long run.

Rising temperatures still threaten millions: by 2030, up to 200 million people in the country could face dangerous heat levels, and only 8% of homes have air conditioning.

The paper urges better heat action plans and smarter policies to help people adapt as both extreme heat and rainfall get worse.