Harvard study: India's land warmed 0.88°C since 1980s, pollution cooling
India
A Harvard paper says India's land has warmed by 0.88 Celsius since the 1980s, less than the global average of 1.4 Celsius.
Turns out, air pollution is actually blocking some sunlight and keeping things a bit cooler on the surface, but that's not exactly good news.
Paper warns 200 million Indians vulnerable
Northern India is warming less (and sometimes even cooling in winter) because of heavy pollution and irrigation, but this "cooling" isn't helping in the long run.
Rising temperatures still threaten millions: by 2030, up to 200 million people in the country could face dangerous heat levels, and only 8% of homes have air conditioning.
The paper urges better heat action plans and smarter policies to help people adapt as both extreme heat and rainfall get worse.