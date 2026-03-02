Haryana: 3 women killed, 13 injured in road accident
India
A group of 16 villagers from Kalinga was heading to a mourning meet when their Tata Ace lost a front tire and crashed into a tree near Dhirana village, Bhiwani, on Sunday.
Sadly, three women—Murti Devi (60), Krishna (65), and Phoolwati—died in the accident, while 13 others were injured.
Bodies kept at mortuary
The injured were rushed to Bhiwani Civil Hospital; four are reported to be in critical condition. Doctors are monitoring everyone closely and may refer serious cases to Rohtak if needed.
A police spokesman said the bodies were kept at a mortuary and will be handed over after post-mortem formalities.
