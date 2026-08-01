Haryana and Andhra Pradesh remove over 75L draft voter names
India
Big update: Haryana and Andhra Pradesh just removed over 75 lakh names from their draft voter lists as part of a special intensive revision published on July 31.
Haryana's voter count dropped by 33.8 lakh (that's 16.4%), and Andhra Pradesh saw a decrease of 44.9 lakh (10.8%).
Apply Form 6 by Aug 30
Most deletions happened because people had passed away, moved away, couldn't be found, or were registered in more than one place.
If your name is missing but you're eligible, you can still get back on the list by applying with Form 6, along with the prescribed declaration form, between July 31 and August 30.