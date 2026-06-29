Haryana and Rajasthan sign Yamuna water MoU reviving 1994 plan

Haryana to supply Rajasthan 580 MCM

Every year from July to October, Haryana will supply 580 million cubic meters of Yamuna Canal water to Rajasthan using new underground pipelines.

This move should help several districts in both states with their water needs and speed up key dam projects for better irrigation.

The pipeline project comes with a hefty 3,900 crore rupees price tag and shared responsibilities between the states.

There's some pushback though: retired irrigation department officials and experts associated with the Yamuna campaign worry about groundwater levels in Haryana, and opposition leaders say Haryana should secure its own full share from Punjab first.