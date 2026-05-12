Haryana Board Class 12 results: 84.67% pass rate, girls lead
India
The Haryana Board just dropped the Class 12 results: overall pass rate is a solid 84.67%.
Girls really stole the show this year, passing at 87.97% compared to boys at 81.45%.
Private schools edged ahead of government ones, and rural students did slightly better than those in cities.
Arts toppers: Deepika of Rewari 499
Top spot went to Deepika from Rewari with an almost perfect score: 499 out of 500 in the arts!
Udita from Rohtak came close behind with 498, while Yogita and Muskan both scored impressive 497 marks to share third place.
All top scorers were from the arts stream this time.