Haryana Board drops 2026 exam dates for Classes 10 & 12
Heads up, Haryana students—the BSEH just released the official schedule for your big board exams.
Class 10 papers run from February 26 to March 20, and Class 12 exams stretch from February 25 to April 1.
Most papers are scheduled between 12:30pm and 3:30pm and will be conducted offline.
What's on the timetable?
Class 10 kicks off with Maths on February 26, then Hindi (Feb28), English (Mar5), Sanskrit/Urdu (Mar7), Science (Mar12), Social Science (Mar16), and NSQF subjects wrapping up on March20.
For Class12, English Core/Elective starts things off on Feb25, followed by Political Science on Feb27—check the full subject list online.
Practicals & results—What else to know
Practical exams are set for February too.
You can grab the detailed datesheet plus subject codes at bseh.org.in.
Results timeline not announced—so you'll have a bit of a wait after finishing up!