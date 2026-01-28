Haryana Board drops 2026 exam dates for Classes 10 & 12 India Jan 28, 2026

Heads up, Haryana students—the BSEH just released the official schedule for your big board exams.

Class 10 papers run from February 26 to March 20, and Class 12 exams stretch from February 25 to April 1.

Most papers are scheduled between 12:30pm and 3:30pm and will be conducted offline.