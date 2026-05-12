Haryana BSEH releases Class 12 results, 10th expected May 17
India
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) just announced the Class 12 results for 2026.
If you appeared this year, you can check your provisional marks now at bseh.org with your roll number and login information.
For those waiting on Class 10, hang tight: your results are expected by May 17.
BSEH rechecking guidance, double-check provisional marks
Not happy with your result? BSEH will share details soon about how to apply for rechecking, reevaluation, or compartment exams.
Make sure to double-check your provisional mark sheet for any mistakes and keep it safe: it's important for admissions until you get the official certificate from your school later on.