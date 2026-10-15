Haryana buys 1.55 million metric tons paddy, pays ₹12.21 billion
India
Haryana has already bought over 1.55 million metric tons of paddy this Kharif season and paid out ₹12.21 billion to farmers: pretty solid progress since the drive kicked off on September 29.
That's about 27% of the state's target, with officials checking in this week to make sure payments and support are reaching farmers on time.
Officials apply Aadhaar checks and geofencing
Smooth operations matter, so officials are focusing on better coordination between local admins, procurement agencies, and rice millers.
They're also leaning into tech: 1,52,136 farmers have used Aadhaar-based biometric checks for transparency, while 1,433 rice mills are now registered online and geo-fencing-based physical verification of 1,215 mills has been completed for extra oversight.