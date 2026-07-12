Haryana Child Rights Commission orders safer ties after Bhiwani death
India
After a heartbreaking incident where a 7-year-old in Bhiwani died while playing with a school tie, Haryana Child Rights Commission has stepped in.
Schools across the state are now being told to swap out traditional neckties for safer versions like clip-on or Velcro ties, so uniforms stay neat, but risks are reduced.
Immediate statewide tie safety rollout
Until these safer ties are available, schools shouldn't use regular neckties during sports or playground time.
The commission also wants everyone (students, parents, and teachers) to be more aware of tie safety.
The new rules have been sent for immediate rollout statewide.