Haryana clears dues to hospitals treating Ayushman Bharat patients
After doctors warned they'd stop treating patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Haryana's health agency rushed to release overdue payments to hospitals.
The move came right after the government approved fresh funds on August 4, with claims up to the first week of May now cleared in order.
Payments since scheme started, how many claims processed
Since AB-PMJAY started, ₹2,900 crore has been paid out. This year alone, all ₹240.63 crore set aside was used up by July 16.
Claims are handled online by a team of 50 doctors for fairness and transparency—and the state says it's also working to fix delays and keep hospitals happier going forward.