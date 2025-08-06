Next Article
Uttarakhand shuts schools in 4 districts as heavy rain alert
Uttarakhand has closed all schools and Anganwadi centers in Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag after the weather department warned of heavy rainfall.
Classes from 1 to 12 are on pause until things get safer—officials say it's all about keeping students out of harm's way with the risk of flash floods and landslides.
Here are the other areas affected
Haridwar is having a tough time too, with nonstop rain causing major waterlogging.
The Ganga is running high, so police are telling everyone to stay away from river ghats for now.
Train travel's also taken a hit—a boulder blocked the Haridwar-Dehradun line, but thankfully no one was hurt and teams are already working to clear things up.
Emergency helplines are active as the state stays on alert.