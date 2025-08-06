Uttarakhand shuts schools in 4 districts as heavy rain alert

Here are the other areas affected

Haridwar is having a tough time too, with nonstop rain causing major waterlogging.

The Ganga is running high, so police are telling everyone to stay away from river ghats for now.

Train travel's also taken a hit—a boulder blocked the Haridwar-Dehradun line, but thankfully no one was hurt and teams are already working to clear things up.

Emergency helplines are active as the state stays on alert.