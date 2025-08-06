Next Article
Himachal cloudburst halts Kinnaur Kailash Yatra, several pilgrims stranded
A sudden cloudburst hit Himachal's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, flooding the area and forcing the popular Kinnaur Kailash Yatra to stop mid-way.
Parts of the route were washed out, leaving several pilgrims stranded.
With rain still pouring, rescue teams are moving people out safely via an alternate path.
Clips of water rushing down mountains have been making the rounds online.
Bridges, trekking paths take major hit
Bridges and trekking paths have taken a major hit—some are now too risky to cross thanks to landslides and slippery trails.
Officials have paused all new registrations for the yatra until things settle down.
Disaster management teams are working around the clock, keeping an eye on weather updates and helping restore normalcy as quickly as possible.