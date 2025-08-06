IMD warns of heavy rain in these states; Delhi cool
The IMD has put out a heavy rain warning for Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh.
While these states brace for more downpours, Delhi is skipping the rain—for now—with cooler-than-usual temperatures and possible thunderstorms expected on August 6.
Floods, landslides, and waterlogging in several states
Floods and landslides have already hit Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh hard—Uttarkashi saw two cloudbursts on August 5 that damaged homes and roads, with several people still missing.
Over 130 people have been rescued so far.
Other states like Kerala are facing waterlogging from days of rain, while West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh are also under alerts.
If you're in any of these areas or know someone who is, it's a good idea to stay updated and take care.