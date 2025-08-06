IMD warns of heavy rain in these states; Delhi cool

Floods, landslides, and waterlogging in several states

Floods and landslides have already hit Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh hard—Uttarkashi saw two cloudbursts on August 5 that damaged homes and roads, with several people still missing.

Over 130 people have been rescued so far.

Other states like Kerala are facing waterlogging from days of rain, while West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh are also under alerts.

If you're in any of these areas or know someone who is, it's a good idea to stay updated and take care.