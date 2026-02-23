Haryana CM assures recovery of ₹590cr lost in bank scam
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told the assembly that the government will get back all ₹590 crore lost in a recent bank scam at IDFC FIRST Bank's Chandigarh branch.
The fraud was spotted after unauthorized activity in some government-linked accounts, and Saini said everyone responsible will be held accountable.
Investigations on to track down those involved
Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda pressed for answers, and Saini explained that as soon as the scam came to light, officials immediately moved to transfer the funds to another bank.
Investigations by anti-corruption and vigilance teams are underway to track down those involved.
Meanwhile, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reassured everyone that we are watching the development, there is no systemic issue here.