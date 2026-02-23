Haryana CM assures recovery of ₹590cr lost in bank scam

Investigations on to track down those involved

Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda pressed for answers, and Saini explained that as soon as the scam came to light, officials immediately moved to transfer the funds to another bank.

Investigations by anti-corruption and vigilance teams are underway to track down those involved.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra reassured everyone that we are watching the development, there is no systemic issue here.