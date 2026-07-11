Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini transfers ₹1,582cr to 50L people

Pensions ₹1,121cr for seniors and disabled

The state also sent out ₹1,121 crore in pensions for seniors and people with disabilities.

Other highlights: ₹125 crore reached families under the Dayalu scheme, over five lakh women got LPG subsidies worth ₹19 crore, and housing support got a boost with ₹107 crore under PMAY-Gramin.