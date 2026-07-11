Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini transfers ₹1,582cr to 50L people
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini just transferred ₹1,582 crore directly to over 50 lakh people through 19 different welfare schemes.
A big chunk, ₹210 crore, went to nearly 10 lakh women as part of the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, which has now handed out a total of ₹1,833 crore.
Pensions ₹1,121cr for seniors and disabled
The state also sent out ₹1,121 crore in pensions for seniors and people with disabilities.
Other highlights: ₹125 crore reached families under the Dayalu scheme, over five lakh women got LPG subsidies worth ₹19 crore, and housing support got a boost with ₹107 crore under PMAY-Gramin.
CM Saini emphasizes Parivar Pehchan Patra
Saini emphasized that the Parivar Pehchan Patra database helps make sure only eligible folks get benefits: no paperwork or office visits needed.
He said using direct transfers shows the government is serious about transparency and good governance of social welfare help.