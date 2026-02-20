Haryana cop, associate drug, gang-rape widow in hotel

Men filmed the assault

At the hotel, the victim was given tea laced with sedatives. When she felt drowsy and tried to leave, both men allegedly assaulted and filmed her.

She later learned about Khan's criminal background from Kumar.

The survivor reported the crime on February 1, 2026; an FIR for gang rape and poisoning was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

The case is now being investigated by Gurugram police.