Haryana cop, associate drug, gang-rape widow in hotel
India
A 25-year-old widow from Delhi was allegedly gang-raped by Haryana Police head constable Satish Kumar and his associate Lambu Khan at a Gurugram hotel.
Kumar had promised her a job as a police cook under the widow quota, picked her up with her documents, and took her to a hotel he claimed was his.
Men filmed the assault
At the hotel, the victim was given tea laced with sedatives. When she felt drowsy and tried to leave, both men allegedly assaulted and filmed her.
She later learned about Khan's criminal background from Kumar.
The survivor reported the crime on February 1, 2026; an FIR for gang rape and poisoning was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.
The case is now being investigated by Gurugram police.