Haryana demonstrators block Barotiwala over toll hike at Himachal border
Protests broke out at the Himachal-Haryana border on Monday as locals pushed back against a steep toll hike set to kick in Wednesday, April 1, 2026.
Demonstrators from Haryana blocked the Barotiwala entry point for nearly two and a half hours, calling the new charges unfair for people who cross often.
They've asked for toll exemptions within five kilometers of the border.
Car tolls rise to ₹170
The new policy raises car tolls from ₹70 to ₹170, with hikes for busses and heavy vehicles too.
Police managed to clear Monday's blockade after bringing the crowd under control, briefly letting vehicles through without paying.
Protesters say these higher fees will hurt regular visits for cultural and religious reasons, straining ties between border communities.
If their demands aren't met, they're planning more blockades across entry points between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh starting at midnight.