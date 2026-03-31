Haryana demonstrators block Barotiwala over toll hike at Himachal border

Car tolls rise to ₹170

The new policy raises car tolls from ₹70 to ₹170, with hikes for busses and heavy vehicles too.

Police managed to clear Monday's blockade after bringing the crowd under control, briefly letting vehicles through without paying.

Protesters say these higher fees will hurt regular visits for cultural and religious reasons, straining ties between border communities.

If their demands aren't met, they're planning more blockades across entry points between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh starting at midnight.