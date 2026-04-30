Haryana drug control authority seizes counterfeit Mounjaro in Gurugram India Apr 30, 2026

Counterfeit products falsely bearing the Mounjaro(r) (tirzepatide) brand name were seized in Gurugram, Haryana by the Haryana drug control authority, and Eli Lilly confirmed they were counterfeit.

Thankfully, most of the fake medicines have been recovered, so the real deal is still available through licensed pharmacies and distributors. There are no supply issues for those who need it.