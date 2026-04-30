Haryana drug control authority seizes counterfeit Mounjaro in Gurugram
India
Counterfeit products falsely bearing the Mounjaro(r) (tirzepatide) brand name were seized in Gurugram, Haryana by the Haryana drug control authority, and Eli Lilly confirmed they were counterfeit.
Thankfully, most of the fake medicines have been recovered, so the real deal is still available through licensed pharmacies and distributors. There are no supply issues for those who need it.
Winselow Tucker warns against counterfeit medicines
Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India), stressed that fake medicines can be risky since they skip important safety checks.
The company is teaming up with regulators and law enforcement to fight counterfeits.
Their advice? Only buy your medicines from authorized pharmacies with a valid prescription to stay safe.