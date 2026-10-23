Haryana electricity workers end strike after Nayab Singh Saini's assurance

The strike left homes and businesses without electricity, creating a suffocating atmosphere inside their homes and even cutting off water supplies. Many families had to rely on pricey water tankers.

Factories in places like Sector 37 and Udyog Vihar faced big losses as production stopped.

Communication was a struggle too: calls to the control room and official numbers were busy or disconnected.

Another meeting is set for November 3 to sort out any leftover issues.