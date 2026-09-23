Haryana farmers block NH-44 near Shahbad over delayed paddy purchases
Haryana farmers took to the streets near Shahbad, blocking National Highway-44 near Shahbad in Kurukshetra to protest delays in the government buying their paddy crop.
Police responded with water cannons and tear gas, but no serious injuries were reported.
Farmers say they are tired of waiting while huge amounts of harvested paddy just sit in mandis and feel ignored by officials.
Farmers cite corruption in procurement portals
Farmers blame slow procurement on corruption and glitches with government portals.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni said officials have not properly checked farm data, leading to mistakes and unfair limits on how much rice gets bought.
While authorities asked for talks before the protest, farmers say their warnings were ignored, so they are demanding more transparency and action from the government.