Haryana flood relief: ₹15,000 per acre crop compensation rolled out

After heavy floods hit Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has rolled out financial help—₹15,000 per acre for damaged crops and ₹4 lakh for families who lost loved ones. So far, 1.69 lakh farmers from nearly 2,900 villages have filed claims online for almost 10 lakh acres of affected land.

Medical camps set up, dry fodder being delivered The state has released ₹3.06 crore in emergency funds and set up over 500 medical camps to care for flood victims.

Relief camps are sheltering displaced families, while dry fodder is being delivered to keep livestock safe.

Compensation covers disabilities, house damage, business losses Compensation also covers disabilities, house damage, and business losses—shops can get up to ₹3.05 lakh and houses in hilly areas up to ₹1.3 lakh after surveys wrap up.

Haryana has even sent ₹5 crore each to Punjab, J&K, and Himachal Pradesh to support their flood relief too.