Haryana, Fukuoka plan to train 50,000 youth for Japan jobs India Jun 30, 2026

Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture and Haryana are joining forces to tackle a shortage of skilled workers in fields like semiconductors, automobiles, manufacturing, and IT.

At their recent "Haryana-Fukuoka Connect 2026" meet in Chandigarh, both sides mapped out a plan to train 50,000 young people from Haryana for jobs in Japan over the next five years.