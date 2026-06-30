Haryana, Fukuoka plan to train 50,000 youth for Japan jobs
India
Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture and Haryana are joining forces to tackle a shortage of skilled workers in fields like semiconductors, automobiles, manufacturing, and IT.
At their recent "Haryana-Fukuoka Connect 2026" meet in Chandigarh, both sides mapped out a plan to train 50,000 young people from Haryana for jobs in Japan over the next five years.
Haryana launches Japanese training and support
Haryana is launching Japanese language and technical courses tailored for Fukuoka's industries, with support from the state's Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.
There's also a new help desk and the Sakura Working Group to support Japanese companies.
Plus, Haryana is highlighting its single-window system for speedy approvals and encouraging more cultural exchanges to build stronger ties with Japan.