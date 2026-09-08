Haryana guest teachers camp seeking 2014 regularization for 77 days
India
For 77 days straight, thousands of Haryana guest teachers have been camping outside the Kurukshetra Secretariat.
They're asking the government to finally act on the 2014 regularization policies that would make their jobs permanent, a move backed by both the Supreme Court and the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
About 12,000 teachers await court-ordered regularization
About 12,000 teachers, hired between 2005 and 2008, say they're still waiting despite a court order on May 27 this year telling the government to regularize their jobs within two months.
Many are frustrated that they earn much less than regular teachers even with similar experience.
With meetings set for September 8 and 13, they're hoping officials will finally listen and follow through.