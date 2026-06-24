Haryana IAS officer arrested in ₹60.5 crore scam

Related cases

Arrest of former Panchkula municipal commissioner RK Singh

The arrest of Aggarwal comes days after the CBI arrested former Panchkula municipal commissioner RK Singh on June 17 in a related case. Singh is accused of misappropriating funds from the civic body of Panchkula, Haryana. He remains in judicial custody. The Haryana government had earlier transferred this investigation to the CBI from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau back in April this year at their request. The CBI has filed charge sheets against 17 accused in this case.