Haryana IAS officer arrested in ₹60.5 crore scam
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Pankaj Aggarwal, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Haryana. The arrest was made on Monday night in connection with a ₹60.5 crore scam linked to the Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB). The money was allegedly siphoned off from these two sources and routed through accounts held at an IDFC First Bank branch in Sector 32, Chandigarh, as per TOI.
Legal proceedings
Aggarwal accused of opening accounts against state finance guidelines
Aggarwal, who was the principal secretary of school education and agriculture departments, is accused of approving the opening of two IDFC accounts against state finance department guidelines. A local court has granted the CBI a two-day remand for further interrogation of Aggarwal to verify what they call incriminating evidence against him.
Scam details
Suspected scam worth ₹593 crore involving 8 state departments
The CBI has alleged that huge amounts were transferred beyond permissible limits and siphoned off through shell entities, resulting in a loss of ₹60.54 crore to the state exchequer. Investigators suspect this amount is part of a larger scam worth ₹593 crore involving eight state departments. The funds were allegedly believed to have routed through the same IDFC First Bank branch in Chandigarh's Sector 32.
Related cases
Arrest of former Panchkula municipal commissioner RK Singh
The arrest of Aggarwal comes days after the CBI arrested former Panchkula municipal commissioner RK Singh on June 17 in a related case. Singh is accused of misappropriating funds from the civic body of Panchkula, Haryana. He remains in judicial custody. The Haryana government had earlier transferred this investigation to the CBI from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau back in April this year at their request. The CBI has filed charge sheets against 17 accused in this case.