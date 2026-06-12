Haryana judge reportedly lost over 52L to Tinder contact
A Haryana judge reportedly lost over ₹52 lakh after connecting with someone named "Abhimanyu Vashishth" on Tinder in November. He promised big investment returns and convinced her to transfer the money.
Interestingly, instead of the judge, her domestic worker filed the police complaint, saying she was tricked through the dating app, raising some eyebrows about how the case was reported.
Delhi court denies bail, orders probe
A Delhi court denied bail to the accused, pointing out that key evidence like Tinder and WhatsApp chats, call logs were missing.
The court also noticed nearly all disputed transactions came from the judge's accounts—not her worker's—and wondered why the judge didn't report it herself.
Investigators have now been told to fill these gaps and speed up analysis of digital evidence.