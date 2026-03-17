Haryana man who protested against sexual assaults attacked India Mar 17, 2026

In Nuh, Haryana, 27-year-old Wakif Hussain was attacked by a group of nine men on March 8 after he protested against sexual assaults happening in his area.

While riding home on his bike, he was ambushed and stabbed multiple times, but managed to call for help, scaring off his attackers as locals rushed over.