Haryana man who protested against sexual assaults attacked
India
In Nuh, Haryana, 27-year-old Wakif Hussain was attacked by a group of nine men on March 8 after he protested against sexual assaults happening in his area.
While riding home on his bike, he was ambushed and stabbed multiple times, but managed to call for help, scaring off his attackers as locals rushed over.
Police have named 9 suspects in the FIR
Hussain is now getting advanced treatment at PGIMS Rohtak due to serious injuries.
Police have filed an FIR naming the nine suspects linked to the attack, reportedly because Hussain spoke out about molestation cases involving minor girls.
Despite several raids, the suspects are still missing and the investigation continues.