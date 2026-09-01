Haryana milk and lassi prices rise from September 5
India
Heads up, Haryana! Starting September 5, milk is getting pricier: buffalo milk will cost ₹100 per liter, cow milk ₹80, and lassi ₹20.
Dairy farmers across Jind, Kurukshetra, Hisar, and Kaithal say rising costs are making it tough to keep prices low.
Jind dairy operators set ghee ₹1,500/₹2,500/kg
The Dairy Operators's Association in Jind has also hiked ghee rates: ghee is ₹1,500 per kg and cow-milk ghee hits ₹2,500 per kg.
Anyone selling below these rates could face a hefty penalty of ₹21,000.
Associations are working together to keep pricing consistent and help farmers stay afloat.