Haryana minister Krishan Lal Panwar injured near Panipat toll plaza

Panwar stable, discharged after scans

Panwar suffered injuries to his head and a recently operated-on knee, but is now stable after some scans at the hospital. He was discharged the same night.

Several leaders, including Nayab Singh Saini and Manohar Lal Khattar, reached out with support; BJP state chief Mohanlal Badoli even visited him at the hospital.

In his words, Panwar thanked everyone for their wishes and praised his staff for acting quickly to get him help.