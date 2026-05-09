Haryana minister Krishan Lal Panwar injured near Panipat toll plaza
India
Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar was hurt in a road accident near the Panipat toll plaza on Friday.
His car crashed into an escort vehicle from his own convoy after sudden braking by another car ahead.
He was heading back to Panipat after campaigning in Ambala and Sonepat.
Panwar stable, discharged after scans
Panwar suffered injuries to his head and a recently operated-on knee, but is now stable after some scans at the hospital. He was discharged the same night.
Several leaders, including Nayab Singh Saini and Manohar Lal Khattar, reached out with support; BJP state chief Mohanlal Badoli even visited him at the hospital.
In his words, Panwar thanked everyone for their wishes and praised his staff for acting quickly to get him help.