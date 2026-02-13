Haryana minister's spat with woman SP goes viral
At a public grievance meeting in Kaithal, Haryana Minister Anil Vij got into a tense exchange with local police chief Upasana.
The argument started after a resident complained about police inaction in a fraud case involving his daughter's trip abroad.
Vij questioned the handling of the case and pushed for action on the spot.
Vij insisted on filing a "zero FIR" locally so complaints could be addressed without delay, even calling out the SP with, "These are my orders; how can my orders be defied?"
The moment was caught on video and quickly spread online.
The meeting also saw Vij ordering the suspension of an officer over an alleged land-fraud matter, with the SP saying she lacked authority to suspend an officer posted in another district and some reports saying the suspension order was later revoked—highlighting how these sessions can hold officials directly accountable and push for faster solutions to people's problems.