Next Article
Haryana number plate sells for over ₹1 crore
India
A Haryana vehicle registration number just made headlines after the bid reached a whopping ₹1.17 crore in an online auction.
Sudhir Kumar placed the highest bid for the fancy HR-88-B-8888 plate, outbidding 44 others—pretty wild considering the starting price was just ₹50,000!
Now he's got until next week to pay up and make it official.
Why are people paying so much for these numbers?
Turns out, unique vehicle numbers are a big deal across India. People go all-in on these auctions every week (just sign up and pay a ₹10,000 fee), hoping to grab plates that mean something special—think lucky digits or important dates.
Similar high bids have popped up in places like Chandigarh and Kerala too, showing just how popular this trend has become.