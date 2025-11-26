Nationwide protests break out over India's new labor codes India Nov 26, 2025

On Wednesday, November 26, 2025, lakhs across India joined protests led by 10 major trade unions against four new labor codes.

These codes, notified on November 21, replace 29 old laws with updated rules on wages, job safety, social security, and workplace rights.

The government says the changes will help modernize workplaces and offer better coverage for gig and informal workers.

But unions feel the reforms make it easier for companies to lay off staff and weaken long-standing worker protections.