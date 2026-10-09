Haryana Police issues unidentified bodies SOP after Yuvraj Singh Manchanda

After the unfortunate handling of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda's case, where the real estate executive was found in Gurugram and cremated as unclaimed, Haryana Police has rolled out a new standard operating procedure, or SOP, for unidentified bodies.

Now, the station house officer concerned must personally supervise the scene, record witness statements, and quickly upload high-quality photographs of the body and a list of belongings recovered from the body or the spot to CCTNS, ZIPNET, and other databases.