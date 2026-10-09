Haryana Police issues unidentified bodies SOP after Yuvraj Singh Manchanda
After the unfortunate handling of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda's case, where the real estate executive was found in Gurugram and cremated as unclaimed, Haryana Police has rolled out a new standard operating procedure, or SOP, for unidentified bodies.
Now, the station house officer concerned must personally supervise the scene, record witness statements, and quickly upload high-quality photographs of the body and a list of belongings recovered from the body or the spot to CCTNS, ZIPNET, and other databases.
Mobile forensics, DNA retention, Delhi coordination
The SOP also brings in mobile forensic teams to analyze scenes right away, aiming to avoid mistakes made before.
There's now a rule to save DNA samples from unclaimed bodies for future checks.
Plus, Gurugram police are working on an informal information-sharing mechanism with Delhi counterparts, with an officer posted at the PCR to be added to a Delhi Police control-room group, helping both sides stay in sync and react faster when it matters most.