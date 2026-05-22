Haryana Pollution Control Board orders immediate stop to Yamuna pollution
Haryana's Pollution Control Board is on a mission to clean up the Yamuna River, which is crucial for Delhi's water supply.
On May 20, Chairman Vinay Pratap Singh checked out major pollution spots and ordered an immediate stop to untreated sewage and factory waste flowing into the river from Yamunanagar to Faridabad.
Special teams are now using drones to spot violations fast, so action can be taken right away.
Departments instructed to escalate sewage issues
Inspections found a lot of untreated waste and half-done sewer connections at key drains.
Now, there's a big push to upgrade sewage treatment plants and make sure all wastewater gets treated before reaching the river.
Departments were instructed to escalate unresolved issues with higher authorities within two days for faster resolution, and polluting industries are being called in for compliance talks.
The goal: get the river cleaner before it enters Delhi, because everyone deserves better water.