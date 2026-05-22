Haryana Pollution Control Board orders immediate stop to Yamuna pollution

Departments instructed to escalate sewage issues

Inspections found a lot of untreated waste and half-done sewer connections at key drains.

Now, there's a big push to upgrade sewage treatment plants and make sure all wastewater gets treated before reaching the river.

Departments were instructed to escalate unresolved issues with higher authorities within two days for faster resolution, and polluting industries are being called in for compliance talks.

The goal: get the river cleaner before it enters Delhi, because everyone deserves better water.