Haryana power workers strike cuts demand by over 3,400 MW
India
A major power workers' strike in Haryana this week caused the state's electricity demand to drop by over 3,400 MW.
Employees walked out after regulators gave a private company a 25-year license in Gurugram and Nuh.
With many feeders switched off, average demand crashed from around 8,000 MW to under 5,000 MW until the strike ended Friday evening.
Gurugram industries lost power, ₹300cr losses
Gurugram's factories were hit especially hard: around 15,000 industries lost power during the strike, leading to an estimated ₹300 crore in losses.
Diesel generators weren't much help either due to pollution rules.
Many businesses are still struggling with backlogs and delays.