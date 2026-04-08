Haryana probe finds nearly 9 in 10 fake work slips

Haryana to open worker verification portal

Turns out, some districts had over 97% fake slips, with non-existent workers using forged documents to claim an average of ₹2.5 lakh each.

Only about 12% of the slips were real.

Now, the state plans to open a portal to reactivate the IDs of workers whose slips are verified as genuine and will dig through records going back to 2008.

Officials say strict action is coming for everyone involved in this mess: both scammers and those who helped them.