Haryana probe finds nearly 9 in 10 fake work slips
Big news from Haryana: an official probe just found that nearly nine out of 10 work slips used to get government benefits like pensions and scholarships are actually fake.
The investigation, led by top state officials, uncovered widespread fraud in all 22 districts, exposing how easy it's been for people to game the system.
Haryana to open worker verification portal
Turns out, some districts had over 97% fake slips, with non-existent workers using forged documents to claim an average of ₹2.5 lakh each.
Only about 12% of the slips were real.
Now, the state plans to open a portal to reactivate the IDs of workers whose slips are verified as genuine and will dig through records going back to 2008.
Officials say strict action is coming for everyone involved in this mess: both scammers and those who helped them.