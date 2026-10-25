Haryana, Punjab, Delhi schools may close Monday for Valmiki Jayanti

Wondering if you get a day off tomorrow?

On Monday, October 26, 2026, many schools in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Chandigarh may remain closed for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

But in places like Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, it is only a restricted/optional holiday, so things might be different depending on where you are.

It is best to check with your school just to be sure.