Haryana, Punjab, Delhi schools may close Monday for Valmiki Jayanti
Wondering if you get a day off tomorrow?
On Monday, October 26, 2026, many schools in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Chandigarh may remain closed for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.
But in places like Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, it is only a restricted/optional holiday, so things might be different depending on where you are.
It is best to check with your school just to be sure.
Observance varies across states and schools
Even though Valmiki Jayanti is a birth anniversary, not every school has to close. Only some states and union territories officially recognize it as a holiday.
Private schools and those following CBSE or ICSE boards might have their own schedules.
So before making any plans for your day off, double-check your school's announcements or official circular.