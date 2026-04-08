Haryana raises Agniveers's horizontal reservation from 10% to 20% India Apr 08, 2026

Haryana increased the horizontal reservation for Agniveers in select government posts and services from 10% to 20%.

This means more spots for ex-Agniveers in roles like forest guard, warder, and mining guard, basically putting their military skills to good use in state security.

The move follows a Union Home Ministry advisory to raise reservation to 20% in relevant recruitments.