Haryana raises Agniveers's horizontal reservation from 10% to 20%
India
Haryana increased the horizontal reservation for Agniveers in select government posts and services from 10% to 20%.
This means more spots for ex-Agniveers in roles like forest guard, warder, and mining guard, basically putting their military skills to good use in state security.
The move follows a Union Home Ministry advisory to raise reservation to 20% in relevant recruitments.
Haryana allows higher density retirement colonies
The Haryana Cabinet also tweaked its Retirement Housing Policy.
Now, retirement colonies can be built with higher density, making it easier for senior citizens to find suitable housing.
Plus, new rules have been added to help projects get land access permissions sorted more smoothly.