Haryana raises minimum wages effective April 1, 2026 across categories
India
Haryana just bumped up the minimum wages for workers across the board.
Starting April 1, 2026, unskilled workers will get ₹15,220.71 per month, while semi-skilled and skilled workers will earn ₹16,780.74 and ₹18,500.81 respectively.
It's a move aimed at helping paychecks keep pace with rising prices.
Employers must ensure equal pay
The new wage structure follows the provisions of the Code on Wages, 2019. Daily rates are set by dividing monthly pay by 26 days.
Importantly, men and women must now be paid equally for the same work: employers are responsible for making sure everyone actually gets what they're owed.