Haryana requires new NCR fleet vehicles to use clean fuels

Haryana mandates tracking devices, insurance minimums

Along with the fuel switch, new rules require vehicle tracking devices, panic buttons, and fire extinguishers for better safety.

Operators will also need to give passengers minimum insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh, health insurance of at least ₹5 lakh for drivers, and term insurance of minimum ₹10 lakh for onboarded drivers.

Haryana is even considering a full tax exemption on electric vehicles and plans to add 500 e-buses, so it's clear they're serious about cutting pollution in the region.