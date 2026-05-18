Haryana requires new NCR fleet vehicles to use clean fuels
Big change coming for cabs, delivery vans, and e-commerce fleets in Haryana's National Capital Region (NCR): from January 2026, all new vehicles added to aggregator, delivery service provider, and e-commerce fleets in NCR areas must run on CNG, electric, or other clean fuels.
The state just updated its Motor Vehicles Rules to push for cleaner air and greener transport.
Haryana mandates tracking devices, insurance minimums
Along with the fuel switch, new rules require vehicle tracking devices, panic buttons, and fire extinguishers for better safety.
Operators will also need to give passengers minimum insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh, health insurance of at least ₹5 lakh for drivers, and term insurance of minimum ₹10 lakh for onboarded drivers.
Haryana is even considering a full tax exemption on electric vehicles and plans to add 500 e-buses, so it's clear they're serious about cutting pollution in the region.