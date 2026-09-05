Haryana sanitation strike enters 30th day seeking permanent jobs
It has been 30 days since sanitation workers across Haryana went on strike, and things are still stuck.
The protest began as a short demonstration on August 6 but grew after the government did not follow through on a promised agreement.
Workers want their jobs made permanent, an end to outsourcing, risk pay, and compensation for sewer-related deaths.
Haryana orders return or legal action
The government has told sanitation workers and sewermen who had remained absent since August 6 to get back to work or face departmental and legal action under the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, and the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1974.
So far, 24 fire employees have already been dismissed, but the strike continues and garbage is piling up in cities like Rohtak and Hisar.
Union leaders say verbal assurances are not enough and want formal written orders implementing the agreement, and protests are set to continue at government offices this week.