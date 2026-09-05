Haryana sanitation workers to protest outside Rao Narbir Singh's home
Around 2,650 sanitation workers in Haryana are set to protest outside cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh's home this Saturday, as 30 days since their strike began were marked on Friday.
With garbage piling up in Gurugram, the workers say they want better job security: regularizing contract staff, ending the contract system for sanitation work, bringing back suspended colleagues, and creating permanent positions.
Haryana government warns workers, FIRs filed
The government has told workers to return by Saturday or face legal action under state laws.
Officials accuse some strikers of stopping others from working and damaging equipment, with first information reports, or FIRs, filed against them.
The union denies these claims and says their demands have not been met: they are even threatening bigger protests if things do not change by September 6.