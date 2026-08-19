Haryana, Sikh leaders agree to release detainees and drop FIRs
India
After a violent clash in Ambala earlier this month, the Haryana government and Sikh leaders have reached an understanding.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with Sikh representatives to address concerns about Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib and police actions during the protest.
The government has promised to release all detained protesters by August 23 and drop related FIRs.
Sikh groups cancel protest, will apologize
With these promises in place, Sikh groups have called off their planned protest for August 25.
Sikh leader Gursimran Singh Mand will send an apology letter, and once everything is settled, a prayer will be held at Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib in Ambala, where Chief Minister Saini will be honored as a gesture of reconciliation after days of tension.