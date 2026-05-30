Haryana to supply at least 1,000 cusecs daily to Delhi
India
Delhi's ongoing water shortage just got a lifeline: Haryana will now maintain a minimum supply of 1,000 cusecs of water each day through the Munak Canal.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared the update after Delhi's main supply took a serious hit.
Delhi plans IIT Roorkee pipeline study
With Delhi Jal Board's water production down by 90 million gallons per day, things have been tight.
Right now, over 980 tankers are making about 6,000 trips daily to keep taps running, and officials have already resolved most of last week's complaints.
For the long run, Delhi is teaming up with IIT Roorkee to conduct a feasibility study for bringing water through a pipeline from Haryana and ramping up rainwater harvesting and borewell projects to boost supply.