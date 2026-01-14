Next Article
Haryana ups EWS income cap to ₹8 lakh
India
Haryana just raised the annual family income limit for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservations from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh.
This means more families can now apply for 10% reserved seats in government jobs and admissions at state-run schools and colleges.
Why does it matter?
With the higher cap, a lot more students can get perks like free schooling up to Class 3, financial help through the CHIRAG scheme for Classes 4-12, and even easier access to reserved housing plots and flats.
The new rules also keep EWS certificates valid for a year with yearly renewal—so if you're eligible, it's worth checking out these expanded opportunities.