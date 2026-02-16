Haryana village sees no new deaths in hepatitis outbreak

The victims ranged from kids as young as nine to a woman of 67, with symptoms like fever, vomiting, weakness, and stomach pain. One truck driver even passed away after falling sick outside the state—showing how far this issue reached.

Health teams have screened over 400 villagers

Health teams have screened over 400 villagers and collected nearly 1,400 blood samples—20 came back positive for Hepatitis C.

Water tests weren't great either: out of 107 household samples, 23 failed safety checks due to bacterial contamination or insufficient chlorination, and six storage tanks were flagged too.

Now there's an OPD set up in the village, water supplies are being chlorinated, and Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has directed the health department to take all possible steps.